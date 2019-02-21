This is how much Lancashire's councils have spent on award ceremonies in the last three years

Lancashire's councils spent more than £100,000 of taxpayers' money on award ceremonies since 2015.

Figures released by the Taxpayers' Alliance reveal that £101,942.37 was spent by the red rose county's authorities between 2015 and 2018.

Burnley Business Awards 2017

Burnley Council spent the most at £48,649.16, with part of the cost made up from the annual Burnley Business Awards organised by the council and held in the historic Towneley Hall.

In South Ribble, the council spent £17,438.08.

Over in Wyre, the authority used £16,811.90 of the public purse on ceremonies.

The figures differ somewhat in Preston, with £2,200 spent.

Similarly in Lancaster, Chorley, and Fylde, the councils spent £1,902, £2,360.15, and £3,044.32 respectively.

In West Lancashire a total of £9,536.76 was used on the ceremonies.

Pendle spent nothing on ceremonies, the data reveals.

There was no response from Ribble Valley and Blackburn - and Hyndburn refused to release figures.

In Blackpool, the Taxpayers' Alliance states that Blackpool Council gave an "inadequate response", with the total costs for staff conferences given rather than specifically for the award ceremonies within the conference.

John O'Connell, Chief Executive of the Taxpayers' Alliance said: "Families in the UK who work hard to pay for their council tax will be disappointed to discover that so many local authorities are still spending money on unnecessary extravagances.

"There's nothing wrong with congratulating staff who work hard or celebrating local businesses, but councils should prioritise the essential services that they are paid to provide.

"It's encouraging to see that so many councils were successful in negotiating sponsorship arrangements to pay for some ceremonies, and all local authorities in the UK should seek to do the same."

All councils that returned figures have been contacted for a response.