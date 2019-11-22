Watchdog calls on Lancashire people to register to vote, as figures reveal one-in-seven in the region have not signed up ahead of General Election

As many as one in seven people in the region are not registered to vote, according to the latest figures.

The figures, from the Electoral Commission, show that 15 per cent of voters in north west England are not registered to vote ahead of the General Election on December 12.

The Electoral Commission has offered advice to people wanting to register to vote

The Commission is calling on the public to register to vote by Tuesday, November 16 ahead of December’s poll.

Young people and those who have recently moved house are most likely to be incorrectly registered, according to the data.

A person can register to vote in December’s general election if they are:

• aged 18 or over on polling day;

• a British citizen resident in the UK;

• an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Anyone wanting to vote must be registered by Tuesday, November 26. Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Anyone who won’t be able to get to their polling station on December 12 can arrange either a postal or proxy vote.

Peter Forrester, Electoral Commission Regional Manager for North West England, said: “The whole country is gearing up for this election and it is vital that those in the North West England are able to have their say, and they must be registered by Tuesday.

“It only takes five minutes to register to vote online – time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard and you’re not already registered, go online and register now.”

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. It works to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

• enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible;

• regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches;

• using its expertise to make and advocate for changes to the UK's democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK and Scottish parliaments.