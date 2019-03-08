Preston, Chorley and Lancaster take top spots as hundreds of Lancashire youngsters compete for places in Spar School Games

Hundreds of Lancashire youngsters have been sprinting their way to success in the SPAR Lancashire School Games in the sportshall athletics county final.
Months of hard work resulted in nearly 600 schoolchildren attending the event, in Blackpool, representing their schools and one of 15 Lancashire boroughs after already being crowned regional champions.
A total of 31 school teams competed in 12 athletic events, including obstacle relays, high jump, javelin and speed bounce, and the highest score of the competition took the overall county title.
Two separate sessions were held, a small schools event consisting of 15 teams of 12 athletes and the Year five and six competition involving 16 teams of 24 children.
The winners of the small schools event were Dolphinholme C E Primary School representing Lancaster, with second place awarded to Earby Springfield (Pendle) and third to St Mary & St Andrew's Catholic Primary School, Preston.
Preston schools came first in the Year five and six event with Chorley placing second , and in the small schools event, Preston also picked up second place.
Champions of the Year five and six event were Broughton C E Primary School (Preston), with second place awarded to Euxton CE, (Chorley) and third place achieved by AKS Lytham Independent School in Lytham.
Overall 560 children represented Blackburn and Darwen; Blackpool; Burnley; Chorley; Hyndburn; Lancaster; Heysham; Pendle; Preston; Ribble Valley; Rossendale; South Ribble; West Lancs; Wyre and Fylde.
Results:
Small schools event: Sportshall Athletics
Lancaster: Dolphinholme
Pendle: Earby Springfield
Preston: St Marys & St Andrews
Ribble Valley: Gisburn
South Ribble (Worden): Ashbridge
West Lancs: Westhead Lathom St James
Wyre: Copp Church of England
Rossendale: Water Primary School
Chorley: Withnell St Joes
Burnley: St joseph’s Park Hill
Fylde: Wesham Church of England
Hyndburn: St Mary’s Clayton
Heysham: Arkholme
South Ribble (Brownedge): Coupe Green
Blackpool: Langdale
Year 5/6 event: Sportshall Athletics
Preston: Broughton
Chorley: Euxton
Fylde: AKS
Blackpool: Holy Family
South Ribble: St Leonards
Ribble Valley: St Leonards Langho
Heysham: St Peters
Blackburn: Lower Darwen
Rossendale: St James the Less
West Lancs: Woodland
South Ribble (Worden): St Oswalds
Wyre: Sacred Heart
Burnley: Wellfield
Lancaster: Grosvenor Park
Pendle: Sacred Heart
Hyndburn: Baxenden