Preston designer hosts Tilly Ann & Little Gentleman Christmas fashion show for charity

A Preston children's fashion designer will host the first fashion show of her range this week with proceeds from the event going to charity.

Mum-of-one Catherine Walton, launched her label Tilly Ann & Little Gentlemen, from her home in Hutton earlier this year.

The luxury childrenswear label is inspired by the current trends for bespoke British brands and is manufactured in the UK.

Catherine will host the fashion show, in aid of the The Children's Society, on November 25, with local children modelling at Longton St Andrews Church Hall in Liverpool Road.

Tickets for the event are priced at £5 for adults and children go free. There will be refreshments of mulled wine and mince pies and a guest appearance from Father Christmas.

All proceeds of the tickets and raffle will be donated to the charity . The clothes shown in the show will be available to purchase after the show.

The doors will open at 2.30pm

Tickets are available at www.tillyannkids.co.uk, tillyannkids@gmail.com, call 07468077971, or you can pay on the door.