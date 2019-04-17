Preston-M55 link road gets the green light

The final legal hurdle has been cleared for the creation of a new road linking the north of Preston with the M55 motorway.

The government has given the go-ahead to the so-called Preston Western Distributor Road following a public inquiry last November.

Objections had been lodged to the compulsory purchase orders needed to acquire the land on which the route will be built.

But following a decision by the Secretary of State, construction work is now expected to begin later this year - and be completed by 2023.

The £161m scheme is part of on-going plans to build more than 5,000 new homes to the north west of Cottam - and also includes two separate adjoining link roads.

The Lancashire Post revealed last month that a separate legal challenge relating to the entrance to a planned garden village in the North West Preston development area had been dropped.

The 2.5-mile dual carriageway route will connect a new junction on the M55 at Bartle to the A583 Blackpool Road and A5085 Riversway in Preston.