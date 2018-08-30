Preston schoolboy dyes his hair for Water Aid

A 10-year-old boy dyed his hair red during the summer holidays to raise money for Water Aid.

Read more: /preston-grandad-dyes-his-beard-for-world-cup-in-aid-of-st-catherine-s-hospice-1-9237549 and /lostock-hall-family-get-ready-for-st-catherine-s-hospice-s-moonlight-and-memories-walk-1-9193646



Jack Moody, who attends St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, saw an advert for the charity and felt compelled to help.

Jack Moody

He is aiming to raise £100 and is asking family and friends to support him.

He said: “I don’t think that anyone should have to drink dirty water, everyone should be equal. I saw the advert of a boy called John drinking dirty water and it made me feel sad, so I want to help.”

His mum, Claire, of Holme Slack, said: “As a mum I feel extremely proud of Jack because he asks to do these things of his own accord.

“He has the kindest heart and would do anything to help people so the fact he’s chosen to do this himself makes me really honoured to be his mum.”

This is not Jack’s first fund-raising idea, as for his 10th birthday, instead of a party, he took part in the Moonlight Memories Walk for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Claire added; “On the eve of his birthday, instead of having a party he asked if his friends could come with us and do the Moonlight and Memories walk, in memory of his late Grandad, Dougie Moody. It was a very noble thing to do as most 10 year olds wouldn’t have given up a party.”

Now the summer holidays are over, Jack is planning his next charity fund-raiser, this time for Ronald McDonald House, which is supporting his best friend’s sister, Monica McDermott, who turns one next month and suffers from kidney and liver failure.

Monica’s family is aiming to raise £5,000 to sponsor a room in Monica’s name.

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-mcdermott8