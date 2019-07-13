Preston trains suspended due to trespassers on tracks near Leyland

A number of train services have been delayed at Preston train station due to trespassers on the tracks near Leyland

Delays are expected to last to 8.30pm at least according to National Rail.

A National Rail spokesman said: "All lines have now reopened under a speed restriction near Leyland, following an earlier trespass incident. Trains between Preston and Bolton / Wigan North Western may continue to be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised whilst the service returns to normal."

Northern and Virgin Trains have both announced delays to their services due to the incident.