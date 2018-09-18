Preston venue voted Pub of the Season by real ale experts

An iconic Preston pub has marked the 10th anniversary since it reopened with a coveted award from real ale connoisseurs.

The Continental has been voted Pub of the Season for Autumn by the Central Lancashire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The award will be presented on Thursday when CAMRA holds a branch meeting and social event at the pub in South Meadow Lane.

Announcing the decision a CAMRA spokesman said the award could not have been better timed.

“This is an opportune time for the Continental to be recognised, as it is exactly 10 years since the pub came under the ownership of Jeremy Rowlands and Ruth Heritage.

“They had a vision that it could be successful as a pub selling a range of real ales and providing good food, while also promoting the arts and a variety of other attractions.

“Now the Continental is not just a pub renowned for the good beer and good food it provides. It is a place to go for a great variety of arts and musical activities including a film club and a creative writing group.”