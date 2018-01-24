Prime-time Radio 1 slot for Penwortham DJ Jordan North

A leading Preston DJ is going from strength to strength after landing a prime-time slot on Radio 1.

Jordan North, from Penwortham, will present Radio 1’s Greatest Hits show every Sunday morning as part of the station’s new weekend schedule.

Jordan North.

Jordan said: “What a great start to my 2018 - I’m absolutely made up!

“It’s no secret that this has been a childhood ambition of mine, so to get my own show on Radio 1 and officially be part of the family is just amazing.”

For the former Rock FM presenter, the permanent gig follows on from his temporary celebratory slot on the station last year as part of Radio 1’s 50th anniversary celebrations. His first national radio debut also came through Radio 1 over the Christmas of 2014.

The former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston’s College student said: “To be honest, it’s not properly sunk in, but I can’t wait to be back on air and start presenting Radio 1’s Greatest Hits.”

Jordan used to work for Lancashire radio station Rock FM.

Jordan will start the role on Sunday, February 25, alongside other permanent newcomers Alice Levine, Dev, and Maya Jama. Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and pop star Mollie King are also joining the line up as co-hosts alongside current presenter Matt Edmondson.

Radio 1 controller, Ben Cooper, said: “It’s brilliant to welcome the next generation of superstars to Radio 1.”

Jordan’s new show will be broadcast live on Radio 1 every Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

Risk taker

Jordan North left Rock FM in 2016 and moved to London to try to crack the London broadcasting scene.

He subsequently landed himself a guest slot in Radio 1’s 50th anniversary celebrations that took place last September.

Jordan said: “I left Rock FM last year to have a proper crack at it in London and this announcement makes me feel like I’m going in the right direction and proves that the Radio 1 are actively looking for the next new presenters.”

Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said: “Jordan’s got that great northern wit, that ability to tell a great story, and he’s down to earth in talking about it.”