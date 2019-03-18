Prostate screening at Preston North End this Saturday

The Walnut Group, which supports local people affected by Prostate Cancer, is organising a testing session this Saturday, March 23 at The Greats Room at Preston North End.

The event, sponsored by Conlon Construction in association with the football club and Heathcotes at Deepdale, is from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

It is a simple blood test and no appointments are necessary.

All men over 50 years of age are encouraged to attend, although men who are more susceptible to the disease due to family history or ethnicity and who are over 40 should consider being tested.

The Walnut Group meets at Vine House, Ribbleton on the first Wednesday of every month at 6pm.

For more information about the testing event call 07891 521348, 07743 825818 or 07775 517029.