Public urged to get behind Penwortham coach house project

Campaigners fighting for the restoration of an historic coach house have welcomed the news that South Ribble Council is to make an application for Heritage Lottery funding to restore the building.

The Friends of Hurst Grange Park Coach House Restoration Project was awarded £15,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund to conduct an in depth study into how the building can be redeveloped for community use.

Now South Ribble Council, which owns the Penwortham building, is taking that bid further.

The restoration could see the creation of a heritage- based community facility including meeting rooms, exhibition areas, a cafe and public toilets.

The 1960’s built garages will be demolished, to restore the facade of the building as originally built, creating an area for events and outdoor activities.

To the rear of the building, boundary walls will be rebuilt to create a courtyard with former outbuildings being restored to provide storage facilities.

The chairman of the Friends of Hurst Grange Coach House Restoration Project, John Fazackerly, said, “This news is very welcome.

"The building’s current condition severely restricts public access and presents rather an eyesore on what is otherwise a very attractive park. This can only enhance the facilities the park offers to residents and visitors alike as well as protecting a locally important historic building for future generations.”