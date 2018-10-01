Pumpkin picking time in Lancashire

Autumn is well and truly upon us and with the changing season come lots of festivities—baking pies, country walks and, of course, scouting out the best pumpkins you can get your hands on.

Picking pumpkins in the autumn has long been a tradition in the United States but in recent years has grown in popularity in the UK and Lancashire has some great patches to offer.

The tradition of carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns actually originated hundreds of years ago in Ireland.

However at that time people would carve the spooky faces out of turnips or potatoes so it wasn’t until Irish immigrants arrived in America and discovered pumpkins a new Halloween ritual was born

Billed as fun for all the family, farms will open from this weekend for picking and every weekend throughout October.

Give it a go at...

Geoff Cooks Salad Farm Leyland

Geoff Cook Salads farm are opening every Saturday and Sunday throughout October, 8am to 3.30pm. Geoff Cook Salads farm, Flensburg Way, Leyland

Bradshaws Farm Shop, Garstang

Bradshaws Farm Shop are open every day until Halloween for pumpkin picking

Pumpkins are charged at 50p per kg. Most pumpkins will be between £1 and £3.

Big Pumpkins, Hesketh Bank

Specialist pumpkin grower . Subject to stock availability, their 2018 pumpkin picking days will be held on October 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 37 Becconsall Lane, Hesketh Bank PR4 6RR

Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough

This year the farm have planted over 15,000 pumpkins so there are plenty for you to choose from.

Pumpkin picking from October 13 until October 31 – Open daily 10am till 6pm