Put a spring in your step with the Rainbow House Workout-athon at Preston North End

Fundraisers are set to make every move count with a charity workout to support children with severe physical and neurological disabilities.

It is the fifth year running Mawdesley based Rainbow House will host the Workout-athon, supported with the help of local businesses TEEGEE Digital Ltd, Leyland and Lollytrad Ltd.

Rainbow House will host the fifth annual Workout-athon

And organisers are inviting anyone interested in a little fun and exercise challenge to come and get involved and help raise funds on Sunday February 17 at Preston North End Football Club.

Ben Blackman, chief executive at Rainbow House, said: “this is a fantastic event which has been growing for the past four years and we expect a great turnout in February.

We would like to thank TEEGEE Digital Ltd for supporting the event and Preston North End Football Club for allowing us to use their facilities.

We are also extremely grateful to everyone who is giving up their time to help especially North West Event Medical Solutions, Lollytrad Ltd, Permanent Perfect, and photographer

Gareth Edwards.”

For three hours participants will be taking part in a series of fun filled and energetic workouts including Aerobics, Insanity, Zumba and Les Mills Body Combat and Body Attack.

Professional fitness instructors Penny Seddon, Mata Stratakou,Sarah Prescott, Rebecca Dobson, Rachel Holland and Steve Jenkinson will volunteer their services to lead the sessions and those taking part will be invited to do as much or little as they wish.

Entry is £10 in advance or £15 on the day and entry forms are available online at http://thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com/event/workoutathon-3 or by emailing

k.nelson@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com or ringing 01704 823276.

The closing date for postal entries is Wednesday February 15 2018 or just turn up on the day.