Questions over South Ribble Council position

Fears have been raised over a problem with a sharing agreement between South Ribble and Chorley councils.

At a full council meeting Coun Paul Wharton asked whether South Ribble’s statutory financial officer, shared with Chorley Council, had been recalled.

Coun Wharton said: “In the light of strong rumours, both at South Ribble Council and Chorley Council, could the leader please explain the situation regarding the council’s section 151 statutory financial officer.

“And could the leader confirm that the 151 officer, appointed by this council, has been recalled by Chorley Council and if so, is the sharing agreement still in place?”

Replying to the question legal and monitoring officer David Whelan said: “Yes we are statutory compliant.”

A spokesman for South Ribble Council said: “As a council, we do not comment on individual employment matters.

“However, if a complaint is made against a member of our staff, it is always dealt with in a robust way, fully in-line with our strict policies and procedures.”