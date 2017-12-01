Rainbow House in Mawdesley bags £12,000 from Tesco

A conductive education centre in Chorley has bagged £12,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, was awarded the cash after shoppers voted as part of Tesco and Groundwork’s Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects.

Rainbow House will build an outdoor sensory area for children who have physical disabilities caused by neurological conditions.

Pauline Clare, chairman of the trustees said: “We are delighted to receive this money, particularly knowing that our project was voted for by members of the public and we wish to thank them for their support.

“We have the most amazing facilities here at Rainbow House, Mawdesley, however the one thing we are missing is an outdoor sensory area. A sensory garden will have real benefits to the children and families that come to Rainbow House and will create many precious moments”.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success.

“We been overwhelmed by the response of our customers and it’s been great to give people a say on how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Since launching in 2015, Bags of Help has awarded more than £24m across 2,421 local projects.

From December, customers will be able to vote for local groups all year round, every time they shop and grants will be awarded monthly – meaning that thousands more projects will benefit from the scheme.

To find out more visit http://www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp

