Recipe: Roasted chicken breast with potato terrine, charred corn and roasted pepper salsa

Tony May, head chef of Mr Fred’s at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, shares his recipe for poached and roasted chicken breast, sweetcorn purée, potato terrine, charred corn and roasted pepper salsa.

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken breasts – trimmed

For the terrine (can be made up to two days in advance)

1kg potatoes – washed, peeled and thinly sliced

100g butter – melted

1 clove garlic - finely chopped

1 sprig thyme – picked

Salsa

1 corn on the cob – blanched

1 red pepper

1 onion – peeled and chopped finely

1 lime – juiced and zested

1tblsp chopped coriander

50ml rapeseed oil

Sweetcorn Puree

1 tin sweetcorn – drained

100ml whipping cream

METHOD

For the chicken

Gently fry in a little oil until golden and place into the oven at 160 degrees Celsius until cooked

Keep warm

For the terrine

Melt the butter with the thyme and garlic

Pour on to the sliced potato and mix well

Season and pack into a terrine mould or other suitable container lined with greaseproof paper

Place into a pre-heated oven

at 160 degrees Celsius for approximately 1 hour or until cooked through

Place on to a cooling wire and cool down with a weight on top

When cold cut into suitable sized pieces

In a non-stick frying pan, place the sliced potato presentation side down and colour until golden brown

Keep warm

For the salsa

Char the sweetcorn over a flame until dark but not burnt

Cut the corn until the kernels are loose and reserve

Char the pepper over a flame and peel carefully.

Leave to cool

Finely dice the pepper and mix all the ingredients together, season to taste and reserve

For the sweetcorn puree

Bring the corn and cream to the boil and simmer until the cream has reduced a little

Place into a food processor and liquidise until smooth

Season and reserve

TO FINISH

Bring the puree back to temperature and spoon on to a plate. Add the terrine and the chicken which has been cut in half. Spoon over the salsa, sprinkle with herbs and serve at once