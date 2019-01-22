Red Admiral Brass to host preview evening in Chorley

Chorley-based band Red Admiral Brass has received its fourth section grading status, enabling the organisation to compete against other registered bands in a formal setting.



The band’s first public performance on the competition stage was at the end of the year, when they travelled to Wetherby to compete in Brass Factor.

Red Admirals Brass at Brass Factor

There they achieved third place and were came second in the audience vote. They now intend to build on this success as they make their debut into the formal contests, competing at Brass at the Guild at the end of this month and then taking on other bands in the North West Regional Brass Band Championships at Blackpool Winter Gardens in February.

To celebrate the launch of Red Admiral Brass, the band is hosting a preview evening ahead of the championships, where a band from each of the five sections will play their set test piece.

The event takes place at Chorley Town Hall on Saturday, February 16, starting at 7pm.

Red Admiral Youth Band will open the evening and this will be followed by test piece performances from Red Admiral Brass, Trinity Girls Brass Band, Old Hall Brass, Blackburn and Darwen Brass Band and will culminate with the performance from the Championship Section which will be performed by Freckleton Brass Band.

Tickets, at £5 for adults and £3 for children, can be reserved by calling 07554 609024.

