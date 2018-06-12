Ribbon is cut as brand new crown green bowling lawn opens in Euxton

Bowls were rolling as a new green was opened in Euxton at the weekend.

The launch of the Crown Green Bowling lawn in Greenside Recreation Area gave visitors the chance to try out the game on Saturday, June 9.

Euxton Parish Council coun Marilyn Bamber said: “The weather was perfect. About 50 people turned up and we had a buffet and raffle prizes.

“We are now going to start playing our home league games on the green.

“The construction for the green started last July. We have formed three league teams.

“It’s come at a time when a lot of bowling greens have been closed.

"This is the first new bowling green in the Chorley area for many years.

"Several bowling greens have been sold on for housing developments.”

Members of parish council decided to push ahead with building the green in March 2017.

They had hoped to have the green up and running in April this year but bad weather delayed construction work.

The new green caters for match and social bowling, from expert to novice bowlers, for young to old residents.

It has been constructed next to an established pavilion building on Greenside and has all the facilities a Bowling Club need to compete in the league.

Chairman of the parish council coun John Bamber said: “Over the last few years the parish council has delivered on a number of large projects, one being the skate park facility on Southport Road which has proved to be a popular success.

“Now we have a facility which caters for a different sport, a little more sedate, but still popular with both young and old.”