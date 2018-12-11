Rivington Barn Bikers deliver presents to Derian House in Chorley

More than 100 bikers armed with toys and gifts made a huge delivery at Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The generous Rivington Barn Bikers travelled en masse from Rivington to Chorley to deliver gifts for the children and young people, which they had collected over the past few months.

Organiser Craig Hayward, said: “We started this last year on behalf of my son who spent time at Derian House a long time ago. I just wanted to give something back and do something to make the kids happy.

“This year we decided to do it again and we have had twice as many taking part. The biker community is amazing. You mention the word charity and they’re there. They made this possible.”

The bikers formed a human train - stretching from the car park, through reception and down the hospice bedroom corridor - to pass down each present - all while singing Jingle Bells and shouting Ho Ho Ho.

Children staying at the hospice watched from the hospice front steps, thrilled at the extraordinary scene unfolding before them.

Caroline Taylor, communications and marketing manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by this generous gesture from the Rivington Barn Bikers. The children staying at the hospice couldn’t believe their eyes, they were absolutely spellbound – it was joyous.

“On behalf of Derian House, thank you to each and every one of the guys who came. These presents will put big smiles on our children’s faces.”

