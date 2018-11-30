Roadworks update North West: All planned works Monday December 3 to December 9

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday November 30 but could be subject to change including weather.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane)

Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is now due to be finished early during the first week of December with full northbound and southbound overnight - 10pm to 5am - carriageway closures required to remove the traffic management on Friday 30 November and Saturday, Monday and Tuesday 1, 2 and 3 December. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to finished early in the New Year. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27. A full weekend closure will also be required on the A5209 Crow Orchard Road eastbound, between the junction of B5250 Mossy Lea Road and South Whiteacre. This is required to carry out a full carriageway reconstruction.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes have now been removed. This work will be completed this month. Resurfacing will be taking place in the New Year.

M56 Junctions 11 to 12

Temporary narrow lanes used during this bridge maintenance project have now been removed. There will be a series of 11 overnight - 10pm to 5am - single carriageway closures (alternating between the westbound or eastbound) from tonight (Friday 30 November) to fully resurface and both carriageways.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M60 junction 19 to junction 23

Overnight – 9pm to 5am - routine maintenance will start on Monday (3 December) and last for 3 weeks. The work involves lane closures and occasional junction-to-junction clockwise or anti-clockwise carriageway closures with clearly-signed diversions in place.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

M62 junction 20 to junction 21

Work is underway – and should be finished early this month – to replace the safety barrier in both carriageway verges and the central reservation. All the work is taking place between 8pm and 5am nightly involving lane closures.

M66 Junction 1 to the A56

We’re replacing the safety barriers in the verges and central reservation between junction 1 and the northern end of the motorway where it meets the A56. The project is expected to last 9 weeks and will start on Monday (3 December). The first phase of work will be done overnight (8pm to 6am) on weeknights only using lane closures only where possible. A second phase in the New Year involves additional work at weekends –with lane closures during the day and 8pm to 6am overnight closures of both carriageways with clearly-signed diversions in place. No work will take place over the Christmas period.

A66 Thornthwaite

A £390,000 project is taking place to add a dedicated right turn lane to the junction for Thornthwaite village to improve safety at the junction. Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 8.30am and 5pm each day, and the junction itself will be closed for the duration of the project. The scheme is due to be completed by Christmas.

A590 Newby Bridge

The road will be closed overnight – between 8pm and 6am each night – on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights (3,4, 5 and 6 December). This is for routine maintenance.

A66 Warcop

BT will be using temporary traffic lights to do work along the road on Monday (3 December) between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

