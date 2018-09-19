Rocket Man set for take-off at Viva Blackpool

Fans of Sir Elton John can enjoy a musical journey through some of his greatest hits at Viva Blackpool later this year.

While the man himself may not have been back to the resort since strong winds forced his seafront show to be cut short in 2012, Jimmy Love takes centre stage on November 10 with his show ‘Rocket Man – a tribute to Sir Elton John’.

Jimmy Love is bringing his Elton John tribute act to Blackpool

With a host of chart-topping hits to choose from, locally-trained Jimmy has been paying tribute to Sir Elton for more than 10 years.

He laid the foundations to his musical career while studying performing arts at Blackpool and the Fylde College before going on to become a Pontins Blue Coat.

His first taste of showbiz came back in 1993 before hanging his blue blazer up and deciding to venture into the world of tribute, featuring on shows such as ‘Stars in Their Eyes’.

In 2006, Jimmy began the year-long project of transforming himself into the legendary Sir Elton, perfecting his performance and conducting extensive research ready for his debut performance at Legends Blackpool in 2007.

He now tours the UK with his tribute act, playing to audiences up and down the country.

Jimmy will be performing songs such as, ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘Philadelphia Freedom’, ‘Saturday Night Alright for Fighting’, ‘Are you Ready for Love’, ‘I’m Still Standing’, and I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues’.

- Ticket prices for the show on November 10 start at £23.50, and this can be purchased online at www.vivablackpool.com or by calling the box office on (01253) 297297.