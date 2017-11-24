Saffie's star is raised over her hometown of Leyland

A Christmas star designed specially for Saffie Roussos now overlooks Leyland.

The eight-year-old was the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack six months ago.

A Christmas star designed specially for Saffie Roussos now overlooks Leyland.

Saffie’s Star, as it is known, was designed as a tribute to the youngster by Richard Ryan, head of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Today (Friday) it was placed on top of a Christmas tree outside The Plaice fish shop in Hough Lane which was owned by the Roussos family.

The star is set to light up as part of Leyland’s Christmas lights switch-on event at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the Roussos’, family friend Mike Swanson, of SOS Computing, said: “The family love it.”

Saffie’s parents Andrew and Lisa are expected to attend the evening.