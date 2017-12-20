Saffie’s star shines again after technical problem

A memorial Christmas star for a young Leyland terror victim gave cause for concern when folk noticed it was not shining.

Saffie’s Star – which sits on top of a tree on Hough Lane, Leyland – was switched off for health and safety reasons.

The star, a tribute to Saffie Roussos, eight, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing in May, was part of the Leyland Christmas Festival lights, switched on last month.

Organisers, the Leyland Town Team, had the star placed in the tree outside The Plaice fish and chip shop, Hough Lane, run by Saffie’s family.

The pink star was designed by Richard Ryan, head of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations. Mr Ryan has worked with the town team on its Christmas lights in the past.

Martin Carlin, of the town team, explained: “It was something I spotted a week on Saturday. It was wilting a little bit as it was rotating round. We decided to switch it off and report it to Blackpool Illuminations who came out and rectified the problem. The star doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to Blackpool Illuminations, they made it and installed it.”

He added: “It was a mechanical fault and we’re pleased to say it’s up and running and shining brighter than before.”