Santa's grotto to launch at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

Christmas is coming and for many little ones across Lancashire the season wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Father Christmas.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is teaming up with St George’s Shopping Centre to create their annual festive grotto in Preston’s city centre.

Galloway's Santa's grotto at St George's Centre, Preston

The grotto will be open to the public from Saturday, November 24 and visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas in return for a donation to the charity.

The gift wrapping service will be open from December 12.

Last year, well-wishers raised more than £10,000 for Galloway’s which in turn helped blind and partially sighted people in the area enjoy a more comfortable Christmas.

Stuart Clayton, CEO of Galloway’s, said: “The grotto at St George’s Shopping Centre is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.

“The generosity of Preston’s shoppers goes a long way towards helping us to support thousands of people living with sight loss across Lancashire and Sefton.

“If you’re going to Preston to do some shopping please do come and see us – it really does make a difference.

“As a local charity, we rely on your donations to make sure blind and partially sighted people enjoy a great Christmas and get expert help all year round.

“We are so grateful to the management of St George’s who have given us so much support for our grotto and helped us to raise thousands over the years.”

Andrew Stringer, St George's Shopping Centre manager, added: “We are happy to be supporting Galloway’s once again by providing them with a home for their wonderful Christmas grotto.

“I encourage our shoppers to pay a visit to Santa or have their gifts wrapped at the grotto, as all funds raised will support blind and partially sighted people in the area – it really is a fantastic cause.”

For more information on how to protect your eyesight or to help support Galloway’s visit http://www.galloways.org.uk

