School goes into 'lockdown' after police incident outside

A primary school was put in ‘lockdown’ after an incident by its gates.

St Annes Catholic Primary, Slater Lane, Leyland, says it was not a major incident and that none of the children were in any danger.

Some parents had claimed an intruder was chased with police dogs and tasered.

But head teacher Liz Darnell said nothing of the kind happened at the school and described it as “a minor police incident”.

Lancashire Police said they could find nothing logged about the incident, which is said to have happened at around 11.30am yesterday.

The head added: “Every school has formal lockdown rules if there’s something going on. If there was something going on near our premises I would make sure all our children are inside and go into lockdown.”

She added; “There was an incident near the school gates but it didn’t involve any of the children or school. We tried to reassure parents it wasn’t anything to do with the school.”

The school posted this message on its Facebook page timed at 11.32am yesterday: “Following a police incident at the school gates, we would like to reassure parents that all children are safe and the whole school was indoors when the incident occurred.”

It added: “The incident was not school related. The children at no point were in danger. The incident has now been concluded by the police and they have left the area. The only reason we have notified parents is to provide reassurance if any parents had seen the police on the main road outside school.”