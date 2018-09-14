Show scales the Heights at Lowther Pavilion

The Christie Musical Theatre Company have moved from their usual concert format and brought a full scale musical to the Lowther.

Director Emma Norman and her talented team are staging this award-winning show from the creator of Hamilton – Lin Manuel Miranda.

He has cleverly found a way of mixing Hispanic rhythms, powerful ballads and rap and bringing it successfully to a theatre audience.

The story centres on the lives of various characters living in the Washington Heights neighbourhood in Manhatten.

As with Shakespeare, the style takes a few minutes to get used to, but the company are fortunate enough to have the gifted Michael Peter Bilsbrough in the role of Usnavi, the coffee stall owner, as he was able to perform the music with all the timing and lyrical inflection required.

Emilia Jurin (Nina) again gives a mature display of her excellent vocal ability and her duets with Benny (Liam Robinson) showed well-balanced harmonies.

Charlotte Dalton as Vanessa and Sarah Ordonez as Camila (with a very authentic accent) stood out in an exceptional ensemble cast.

The single well designed set allowed for the pace to continue throughout and bright costumes and lighting design created a vibrant feel, complimented by a slick band under the baton of Helen Harrison which held it all together.

Profits from this week’s show are donated to The Christie.

PAULINE HARDIE

In the Heights

Lowther Pavilion