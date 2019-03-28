Sing Out Sisters join Helping Hand at Leyland Trucks to raise thousands for Lancashire charities

The waiters dished out more than the menu as they burst into song to help hungry guests digest their meals.

The Sing Out Sisters gathered among the guests to do a surprise turn at Park Hall, Chorley, to raise the spirits – and extra cash – at Leyland Trucks’ Helping Hand charity ball.

The Leyland Trucks Helping Hand Team: Marcin Blazucki, Brian Reid, Caroline Booth, Karen Sussams, Emma Lupton, Matt Kersey, Martyn Thomas, Graham Just and Karen Gallagher.

The not-for-profit organisation is run by a dedicated committee of Leyland Trucks and PACCAR Parts employees, who all assisted to raise £16,000 on the night.

The annual black-tie event saw around 300 people attend, made up of long-term company suppliers, staff and senior management.

The evening was extra special, as it paid tribute to the charity’s momentous silver anniversary.

In addition to the singing waiters, there was dancing and entertainment from local group the Simon Faulkner Band.

Guests at the Leyland Trucks Helping Hand charity ball at Park Hall, Chorley

Guests were also encouraged to buy raffle tickets and bid for auction prizes such as golf days, theatre tickets and hotel breaks.

A bidding frenzy ensued when the auction announced it had four tickets to watch the Spice Girls, further bids came in fast succession when tickets to the Grand National were made available to the room.

Recognising the importance of social media, the Helping Hand Facebook page offered competition hopefuls the chance to win an additional two tickets to see the Spice Girls.

Helping Hand chairman Matt Kersey says: “The night was a celebration of all that we have achieved over 25 years, raising and donating more than £1m in the process.

Singing Waiters entertained staff at Leyland Trucks at their annual ball

“The charity ball was a fun night, but also achieved its aim of raising a record amount of money which will be donated to local charities.”

The charity now has a range of activities planned for 2019, including a Factory to Festival cycling event.

Last year, the charity raised a total of £62,000 for causes such as St Catherine’s Hospice, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Rainbow House, Tender Nursing Care, Derian House Children’s Hospice, the North-West Air Ambulance Charity, Cash for Kids, Trust House and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.