South Ribble Concert Band Christmas concert raises funds for CRY

A festive concert has raised more than £300 to help provide potentially life saving heart screenings in Lancashire.

Members of support group Heartfelt organised a Christmas carol and song service at Leyland and Farington Social Club.

South Ribble Concert Band played a variety of popular festive songs, with the audience joining in.

In total, they raised £345 for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), which provides free screenings to detect undiagnosed heart problems.

Heartfelt member Ann Coles, who helped to organise the evening, said: “The band as usual were terrific and everyone enjoyed the night. “We held the usual raffle and had a craft stall of Christmas items that our Heartfelt members had made.”

