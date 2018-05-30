South Ribble planning chiefs rubbed up the wrong way by Thai massage parlour plans

An attempt to open a Thai massage shop has rubbed planning chiefs up the wrong way.

The application for the new business in Leyland looks set for rejection by councillors.

South Ribble Council’s planning committee will be told this evening in an officer’s report that the proposed shop on Golden Hill Lane is not appropriate for the area and that residents could be affected by noise from the premises.

The applicant, Phongsri Williams, is seeking to launch The Golden Thai Massage in a former hairdesser’s shop.

The council says the property has been in ‘unlawful’ holistic care employment agency use for almost 12 months, but was used lawfully as a hairdresser’s between 2001 and 2016.

The massage shop would operate between 10am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays. It would employ one full-time therapist providing traditional Thai, relaxing oil and sports massage.

But South Ribble Economic Development has objected, stating the massage parlour would not be ‘appropriate to the retail and eating out offer we are attempting to develop for Leyland’.

South Ribble Environmental Health said use of the first floor until 10pm would have the potential for noise to impact upon residents through party walls. As such, a condition to restrict access to the ground floor for customers is necessary should permission be granted.

The application has been recommended for refusal.