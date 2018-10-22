South Ribble’s In Bloom winners are announced at ceremony

Around 100 people attended this year’s South Ribble In Bloom Awards ceremony.

Held at the Civic Centre, Leyland, on Thursday evening, they included borough and county councillors and also LCC county councillors.

South Ribble’s deputy mayor, councillor Carol Chisholm, presented the awards.

South Ribble In Bloom is a community competition to add brightness, colour and civic pride to the borough.

Local folk are encouraged to improve and care for their environment through imaginative planting, landscaping and growing projects. Each area has their own local competition.

The winners were:

*Business: St Catherine’s Hospice.

*Church/Church Hall: St Andrew’s Church Hall, Leyland

*Community Area: Penwortham Priory Academy.

*Front Garden: David Skirvin.

*Container/Basket: Donald Harrison.

*School: Farington Primary.

Winners were overjoyed with their success.

They included Penwortham Priory School, who tweeted: “We won South Ribble In Bloom Best Community Area!

“Thanks to our wonderfully talented gardener, Mr Chris Farron, who continues to improve the school’s gardens for the benefit of our pupils and community.”

And Longton Primary tweeted: “We are very proud.

“Second place in the South Ribble in Bloom Competition.

“Thank you to everyone involved in our wonderful Peace Garden.”