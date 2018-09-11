Spooky fun at Thornton Little Theatre with Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular

Youngsters can enjoy some Halloween chills and thrills at a new children’s show.

Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular is on a national theatre tour during the Autumn Half Term school holidays, taking in Thornton Little Theatre at 2pm on October 31.

Each Halloween, Crafty the Crow invites all his friends to see the treasured Golden Pumpkin at his Halloween Spooktacular – the biggest Halloween party in town!

But this year someone is up to no good, because the Golden Pumpkin has been stolen… but by whom?

Surely not Pongo the Pig? Or Sheena the Sheep? Or maybe Barry the Butler did it!

Children are invited to come in Halloween costume and help Sally the Scarecrow solve the ghostly goings-on.

Afterwards they can play Trick Or Treat with Crafty and receive a special Halloween present.

Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular is a 45-minute song-filled, action-packed performance – the perfect length for under-seven year olds .

Tickets are available at the venue.