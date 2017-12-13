Sporting events at Leyland Leisure Centre raises funds for Heartbeat

Sporting communities in Leyland have raised almost £2,000 for Heartbeat.

Families took part in a one-mile fun run around the squash courts at Leyland Leisure Centre, with a total of £1,750 gained through sponsorship.

The adult squash event at Leyland Leisure Centre, raising money for Heartbeat

Organiser John Gibson said: “Heart disease is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in four people in Lancashire affected. Encouraging children with their parents to take part in sport has numerous health benefits and is a great way to improve the heart health of our future generations.

“Heartbeat has to raise a million pounds a year to ensure it keeps up the great work.

“I want to thanks everybody who made donations, especially Dave Culshaw from UK Car Line Ltd who gave £500; Erin Hawthorne from Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd, who donated £250 and Jon Nelson from M2M Intelligence Ltd who gave £250.

“I also want to say a big to Costa Coffee for sponsoring the event for the third year, Leyland Leisure Centre for allowing us to use the courts for free, and Lancashire Police for providing police cadets to help us record the lengths everybody ran.

“I am grateful for all the great prizes which organisations and companies gave me, the children and adults who took part, and everybody who kindly donated something.”

Squash players also held two fund-raising matches for the Preston-based heart charity, gathering a further £150.

John added: “Despite many of our children not available because they were playing in national and county events, we still managed to raise £150.

“My personal thanks to Jodi Evans, of Euxton Park Golf Centre, who sponsored the junior event, and Paul Kennedy, of Go Cruise, who sponsored the adult event.”

The junior squash event at Leyland Leisure Centre, raising money for Heartbeat

Volunteers collecting at St George's Shopping Centre raised £175.

For details of last year's fund-raising click here /olympic-athlete-to-open-fun-run-1-8194018

Volunteers collecting donations for Heartbeat

Volunteers collecting donations for Heartbeat

Volunteers collecting donations for Heartbeat