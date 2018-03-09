Sporting pro John Gorton takes over as capain of Chorley Golf Club

A professional sportsman who swapped tries for tees has been named as this year’s captain of Chorley Golf Club.

Read related stories: /chorley-golf-club-name-second-lady-president-1-9049485

60-year-old John Gorton - a former Swinton Lions rugby league professional - takes up the role just two months after quadruple heart bypass surgery. He is now on the road to recovery, walking a few holes to regain full fitness with a view to picking up his clubs in earnest when the season proper begins in a few weeks.

John Gorton in action for Swinton Lions in the late 1970s.

John has been a keen sportsman throughout his life, signing for Liverpool Football Club as a 16 year old where he played in youth teams. He then played for both Wigan FC and Chorley FC, before opting to make the major change to rugby. After the rough and tumble of the rugby field John decided to join Chorley Golf Club in 1984.

John said: “Whether you play competitively or for enjoyment it’s a great way to stay active and fit, walking in an open and natural environment and interacting with other people who share the same interest in the sport. It’s an honour to be given this role and I very much look forward to my year in office. Chorley is a welcoming club with a thriving social calendar and proud record of organising charity events for good causes.”