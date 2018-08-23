St Pauls Players in Adlington to perform Avenue Q

Members of St Pauls Players in Adlington are preparing for their next production - Avenue Q.

Avenue Q is an autobiographical and biographical coming-of-age parable, addressing the issues and anxieties associated with entering adulthood.

The popular West End show makes use of puppets, animated by unconcealed puppeteers, alongside human actors.

Society Chairman, Graham Cohen, said: “I am very proud of the society and their approach to presenting modern musicals that challenge the society.

“Of course we love to present the classic well known musicals but we thrive at the challenge of present new material as we have done recently with our productions of other West End hits such as - Betty Blue Eyes, Made in Dagenham and Legally Blonde.

“We are talented in all areas of our society. As well as strong performers and production teams we have an excellent stage and technical crew who produce excellent sets and lighting / sound plots to compliment the performances on stage.”

Avenue Q Director, Phil Armstrong, said: “From when I first listened to the soundtrack of Avenue Q, I was hooked. The music was very clever and the lyrics weren’t funny, they were hilarious. It was totally different to any musical soundtrack I had listened to before, it was rude, and all of this done through the voice of puppets. As soon as the license became available the committee at St Pauls decided we were the right society to produce this award winning musical.

“Rehearsals have been great. I am in awe of the cast, they are so talented, from the very first rehearsal I have known this show is going to be one not to be missed. It has been quite a challenge for the cast, normally they have their lines, harmonies and choreography to learn, with Avenue Q they have had the additional challenge of learning how to use the puppets too. It’s like patting your head and rubbing your stomach with the addition of singing, dancing and remembering your puppet voice too.”

Avenue Q runs from Wednesday September 5 to Saturday September 8 at Adlington Community Centre, from 7.30pm.

Tickets, at £10 or £8 concessions, from 01204 407784 or http://www.stpaulsplayers.co.uk