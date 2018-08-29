Star of Scottish stage Barbara Dickson heads to Lowther Pavilion in St Annes for 2019 tour

Scotland’s best-selling female artist Barbara Dickson is bringing her award-winning voice to the Fylde coast stage.

She will perform at the Lowther Pavilion, St Annes, on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

The singer and actress has released six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums since emerging from the Scottish Folk Revival of the 1960s. She was known as a pop star in the 1970s and 1980s for hits including ‘Answer Me’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘The Caravan Song’ and ‘I Know Him So Well’.

As an actress she appeared in the award winning theatre productions ‘John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert’, ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘Spend, Spend, Spend’.

She was awarded an OBE from the Queen in 2002 for services to music and drama.

Her 2019 tour will begin at Evesham on February 1 and will finish in Norwich on March 10.

Tickets can be bought online for £35.80 each, which includes a booking fee, at www.ticketline.co.uk/barbara-dickson.