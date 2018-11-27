A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office between 9am and 9pm Wednesday (November, 28, 2018) and 3am and 3pm on Thursday (November, 29, 2018).



Forecaster are predicting that both Wednesday and Thursday will be very unsettled, with strong winds combined with heavy rain.

Storm Diana: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain and gales set to hit the North West

Wind gusts of 60 mph are expected, while some exposed areas could see gust of 70 mph.

The strong winds will also bring some rough seas and large waves to coastal areas.

Residents are being warning that there is chance of delays to public transport, some bridges and exposed roads being closed, power cuts, and the possibility of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK's weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores."