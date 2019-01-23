Story of Anne Frank’s years in hiding comes to stage in Blackpool

Rehearsals are under way for an amateur production of The Diary of Anne Frank, in Blackpool.

The show, by Cou-Cou Theatre Productions, is being staged at Blackpool Grand’s the Studio in March.

Based on the best-selling book, it tells the story of the life of a young Jewish girl during two years spent hiding from the Nazis in the Second World War.

It was published by the girl’s father – the only known survivor from the family – following the war and has since been reproduced in more than 60 languages.

The book inspired the play, which was brought to the stage in 1955 by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.

Following the success of its debut production, Press Start, a new children’s musical, Cou-Cou Theatre Productions said it was “really looking forward to bringing this touching play to life at the beautiful Grand Theatre Studio”.

The Diary of Anne Frank is on from March 7 to 9. Tickets cost £11.50.

For details, contact the box office on (01253) 290190.