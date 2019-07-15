Strictly come bus dancing . . . it's a work of art in Preston

You wait ages for a bus . . . and then 32 turn up at once.



But the choreographed arrival of so many double-deckers at Preston Bus Station was a real work of art.

To celebrate the 50th birthday of the iconic building, the city’s university and the Harris Museum combined to produce “Conductor,” a display of sequence bus driving set to music.

Drivers from Stagecoach and Preston Bus performed a routine of slow movements from the bus bays and across the forecourt.

The moves were mirrored simultaneously by the actions of volunteers in the passenger concourse - all of it accompanied by a soundtrack provided by Preston Field Audio and played through the bus station’s PA system.

The event was recorded by filmmaker Jared Schiller and will be re-presented as part of the exhibition “Beautiful and Brutal: 50 years in the life of Preston Bus Station” at the Harris Museum.

Conductor is by performance artist Keith Harrison and is just one of the ways that Preston is marking the 50th anniversary of the opening of the bus station.

Prof Charles Quick, curator of In Certain Places at UCLan, said: “Keith’s exciting new performative work uniquely appropriates all the resources of the station to create a dramtic new work that pays homage to the interaction between the people, vehicles and the architecturs of the UK’s biggest bus station.”

Coun Peter Kelly, the council’s executive member for culture and leisure, added: “The work is a unidue way of marking 50 years of Preston Bus Station.

"The city is proud that partner curators from the Harris and In Certain Places working together with bus station operators have enabled this exciting work to be seen by thousands of visitors to the Harris’ autumn exhibition and in the future.”