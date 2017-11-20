Sweaty Mama in Buckshaw Village to deliver Christmas wishes to children at Derian House

A mother and baby fitness group in Chorley is collecting Christmas gifts for children at Derian House.

Sweaty Mama, which provides post natal fitness classes with children, is asking its members to bring in presents to be handed out to children with life limiting and life threatening conditions.

Heidi Archer, franchisee of the group in Roundhouse Court, Buckshaw Village, said: “This Christmas Sweaty Mama wants to make a wish come true.

“We have already been given the greatest gift this Christmas – the health of our children. Unfortunately, there are many families out there not so privileged.

“In the lead up to Christmas our North West Sweaty Mama groups will be collecting gifts for the children at Derian House.

“We have more than 200 wishes made by the children and we need your help to make as many of these wishes come true.

“Whilst we have decided to run this charity event for the obvious reasons, we also feel that in buying and giving a gift to help someone less fortunate is something amazing for our younger children who attend the classes to be introduced to the giving of gifts.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be bringing along to classes some sacks which will be full of children’s wishes.

“Mamas are invited to pick one and make a child’s wish true. There are gifts ranging from £5, £10 and £15. Once they have brought the gift, they can bring it back to us gift wrapped.

“We are looking to collect all the gifts by Friday December 15 and invite the team at Derian House over to meet some of the mums and collect them.”

For more information on the Derian House Christmas wishes and classes visit /sweatymamauk on Facebook.