Take on the Dalai Lama Trek for St Catherine's Hospice

Daring fund-raisers are invited to take on the challenge of a life-time in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice this year, following the launch of the charity’s first ever overseas trek.

The Lostock Hall hospice is working with Global Adventure Challenges to organise the Dalai Lama Trek through the stunning region of North India.

The 11-day trip begins in Dharamsala, home of the Dalai Lama and centre of the Tibetan community, in the heart of the Himalayas.

The trek itself involves five days of walking covering 52km. It takes in the Kingdom of Gaddi, Hindu temples and Buddhist monasteries, with the world’s highest mountain range as the backdrop. The trip concludes with a visit to the spectacular Taj Mahal, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

St Catherine’s is organising an open evening at the hospice in St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Lane, on Thursday January 18, at 6.30pm, where people can find out more information about the challenge – scheduled for November - and what is involved.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re extremely excited to be organising this epic trek to one of the most beautiful and cultural parts of the world. It’s a once in a life-time opportunity to experience and explore an environment and culture which is so different to where we live and work here in Central Lancashire.

“At the same time, it offers a unique opportunity to raise vital funds for St Catherine’s at a time when our support is needed and relied on by local people more than ever before.

“For everyone who vowed to do something different in 2018 and to make this year count, we hope this trip will inspire them to take the plunge and come on board – broadening their horizons whilst raising funds to help people facing conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure to have quality of life, until the end of life.”

To register interest in attending the open evening contact Emma on 01772 629171 or email emma.jacovelli@stcatherines.co.uk.

