Teenager sought after stabbing in Preston city centre

Police want to trace Kielan Blakey, 17, after a stabbing incident

Police want to speak to him after a man was stabbed in Preston city centre.

It happened at around 5:45pm on Saturday September 8th when a 17 year old was approached by a man and stabbed in the buttock outside Waterstones on Church Street.

He was treated at Royal Preston Hospital but has since been discharged.

Det Con Jane Jacques from Preston CID said: “We need to speak to Blakey and it’s important we find him urgently.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch. I would urge the public not to approach him but to instead contact the police.”

Blakey is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, and of slim build.

Anyone with information can email 4114@lancashire.police.pnn.uk or 2188@lancashire.police.pnn.uk.

Alternatively you can call Preston CID on 01772 209622. If you fail to get an answer, you please ring 101 quoting crime reference SA1819046.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.