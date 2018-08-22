The Crofters in Leyland raises more than £1,000 to help boy with DMD get new wheelchair

A Leyland pub has said “a big thank you” to everyone who helped a family reach half of its target for a special wheelchair.

The Crofters, Leyland Lane, held a family fun day for Luke McCaughery, nine, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The event raised £1,300 which will be used to purchase a special wheelchair for the youngster.

Cheryle McDonald and Kaydan Jordan (6) having a go on the "Hook A Duck" stall

Luke was diagnosed with the muscle degeneration disease when he was three and over recent years his condition has deteriorated.

His parents Lee McCaughery and Lauren Gibson, of Leyland, are looking to raise around £2,600 for a fold-up wheelchair to give Luke more independence.

The Crofers said on its Facebook page: “A massive thank you to Liam McGarry and his co-workers for the fabulous day yesterday. Also a big thank you for everyone who came to Luke’s fund-raiser of which raised an impressive £1,300. Thank you everyone for your kindness and support.”

To support Luke visit http://www.gofundme.com/daydzj-fighting-for-luke

Emma Swarbrick with Ryan Mogford (2), Kelsey Leaver (11) and Floppy the donkey

Luke McCaughery