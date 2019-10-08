The Friends of Hurst Grange Park celebrating the musicals with Penwortham fund-raising show

A Penwortham community group is holding a fabulous fund-raising show starring the South Ribble Concert Band.

The Friends of Hurst Grange Park will hold the musical extravaganza next Tuesday at St Leonard's Church. It will kick off at 7-30pm and comprise a stunning array of songs from stage and screen.

The South Ribble Concert Band has given their services for free to help the community group raise money for the Coach House Restoration Project. A bid to restore the Coach House in Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham, will be submitted to the Heritage Lottery in a few weeks' time.

Tickets are £5, including refreshments, and are available from: Justs, Kingsfold; Aphrodite, Priory Lane; C & M Pet Supplies, Liverpool Road; or The Community Library, Priory Lane. Alternatively contact Penwortham Town Council at the Community Centre, Kingsfold, or call 01772 743782 or 746914.