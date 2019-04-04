The full list of nominees for the upcoming elections in South Ribble has been revealed

All 50 seats at South Ribble Borough Council are up for grabs at the elections.

Currently, the authority is made up of 27 Conservatives, 16 Labour members, three Liberal Democrats and two independents.

Six councillors are not seeking re-election on Thursday, May 2. They are Warren Bennett (Con), Barbara and Michael Nathan (Con), James Patten (Lab), Elizabeth Mawson (Lab) and Claire Hamilton (Ind).

One Conservative councillor, Mike Nelson, is seeking re-election as an independent.

Coun Barbara Nathan spoke for both herself and her husband. She said: “We’re planning to move away from South Ribble, so rather than call a by-election in 12 months time, we’re not standing now. It wouldn’t be fair on the residents.”

Coun Mawson, who has represented the Charnock ward since 2015, said she wouldn’t be seeking re-election due to work commitments.

Coun Nelson, standing in Walton-le-Dale West, said he became an Independent after being de-selected by the local Tory party.

He said: "I had a row with some senior members of the party and I upset the apple cart.

"I wasn't deemed suitable to be a Conservative candidate, but I've done a lot of work locally and I enjoy it. It's very rewarding and I want to carry on, if people vote me in."

Councillors Bennett, Patten and Hamilton were unavailable for comment.

The UK Independence Party is seeking to make a mark in South Ribble, with the party contesting five seats. Two are in Longton and Hutton West, with one candidate each in Coupe Green and Gregson Lane, Bamber Bridge East and Moss Side.

Labour and the Conservatives have candidates in each ward, with the Lib Dems fielding candidates in 14.

Carol Stunell, who is standing for the Lib Dems in the Earnshaw Bridge ward is the daughter of Lord Robert Stunell, who was MP for Hazel Grove from 1997 to 2015. He was given a lifetime peerage in 2015.

As well as the borough council elections, there are 18 seats to be decided at Penwortham Town Council, eight at Farington Parish Council, seven each at at Hutton Parish Council and Little Hoole Parish Council, 12 at Longton Parish Council, eight at Much Hoole Parish Council and nine at Samlesbury and Cuerdale Parish Council.

Here is a list of all wards and candidates:

St Ambrose:

Peter Aspinall (Con)

Simon Casey (Con)

Kenneth Jones (Lab)

Susan Jones (Lab)

James Pattison (Lib)

Leyland Central:

John Booth (Lib)

Tracie Booth (Lib)

Aniela Bylinski Gelder (Lab)

Derek Forrest (Lab)

Tony Green (Con)

Robert Newsome (Con)

Moss side:

Charles Baker (Lab)

Mary Green (Con)

Michael Green (Con)

Lucienne Jackson (Lab)

Simon Thomson (Lib)

Paul Valentine (Lib)

Joan Wright (UKIP)

Buckshaw and Worden:

Caroline Moon (Con)

Alan Ogilvie (Con)

Dave Wynn (Lab)

Ruth Wynn (Lab)

Seven stars:

Jane Bell (Lab)

Steve Booth (Con)

Malcolm Donoghue (Lab)

Stephen Thurlbourn (Con)

Walton-le-dale West:

Steve Bennett (Lab)

Damian Bretherton (Con)

Matthew Campbell (Con)

Mike Nelson (Ind)

Alex Watson (Lab)

Lostock Hall:

Helen Banks (Lib)

James Banks (Lib)

Jeff Couperthwaite (Con)

Des Graham (Lab)

Peter Hubberstey (Lib)

Cliff Hughes (Con)

Jacqui Mort (Con)

Ann Rochester (Lab)

Matthew Trafford (Lab)

Hoole:

Geoffrey Crewe (Lib)

John Rainsbury (Con)

David Suthers (Con)

Mike Webster (Lab)

Timothy Young (Lib)

Charnock:

George Ashcroft (Con)

Joan Burrows (Con)

Helen Crewe (Lib)

Ian Watkinson (Lab)

Carol Wooldridge (Lab)

Farington East:

Jacky Alty (Lab)

Katherine Hesketh-Holt (Lib)

Alexander Howarth (Lib Dem)

David Moore (Con)

Kath Unsworth (Lab)

Paul Wharton (Con)

Farington West:

Emma Buchanan (Lab)

Judith Davidson (Lib)

Ryan Hamilton (Lab)

Alison Hesketh-Holt (Lib Dem)

Joseph Graham Walton (Con)

Karen Walton (Con)

Bamber Bridge East:

Marie Forshaw (UKIP)

Mick Higgins (Lab)

Ashley Karmanski (Con)

Christine Melia (Lab)

Paul Watson (Con)

Coupe Green and Gregson Lane

Richard Burton (Lab)

James Gleeson (Lab)

Jim Marsh (Con)

Alastair Richardson (UKIP)

Sarah Whitaker (Con)

Samlesbury and Walton:

Michael Darlington (Lab)

Peter Mullineaux (Con)

Barrie Yates (Con)

Bamber Bridge West:

Sheila Baxendale (Con)

Paul Foster (Lab)

Paul Moon (Con)

Caleb Tomlinson (Lab)

Broad Oak:

Harry Hancock (Lib)

Manson Osborne (Lab)

Ange Turner (Lib)

Alistair Woollard (Con)

Linda Woollard (Con)

Howick and Priory:

David Bennett (Lab)

David Bird (Ind)

Renee Blow (Lib)

Julie Buttery (Con)

John Carruthers (UKIP)

Mary Heaton (Con)

David Howarth (Lib)

Rebecca Noblet (Con)

David Shaw (Lib)

Broadfield

Jan Hamman (Con)

Phil Hamman (Con)

Mick Titherington (Lab and Co-op)

Matthew Tomlinson (Lab and Co-op)

Earnshaw Bridge:

Andrew Ashton (Con)

Bill Evans (Lab)

Colin Sharples (Lab)

Susan Snape (Con)

Carol Stunell (Lib)

Alastair Thomas (Lib)

Longton and Hutton West:

Simon Carter (Lib)

Colin Clark (Con)

Colin Coulton (Con)

Jon Hesketh (Con)

Geoff Key (Lab)

Christopher Maloney (Lib)

David Moore (Lib)

Pat Taylor (UKIP)

Walt Taylor (UKIP)

New Longton and Hutton East

Martin Cassell (Lib)

Joe Giblin (Lab)

Margaret Smith (Con)

Phil Smith (Con)

Mary Young (Lib)

Middleforth:

William Adams (Lab)

Anita Dunbar (Con)

James Flannery (Lab)

Marion Hancock (Lib)

Keith Martin (Lab)

Paul Morris (Con),

Frances Walker (Con)

Walton-le-Dale East:

Carol Chisholm (Con)

Christopher Lomax (Lab)

Gareth Watson (Con)

Haydn Williams (Lab)