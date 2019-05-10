'The good old days were much simpler'

Me and my mates were in the pub the other day, reminiscing about the good old days when not just life was simpler but so was the political world.

There was not many homeless, everyone seemed to be working, and no one had heard of foodbanks.

It was the days of Harold Wilson and Ted Heath.

In those days, Ted Heath would have been regarded as more left wing than Tony Blair is now, and Jeremy Corbyn’s policies would have been seen as very much mainstream.

Margaret Thatcher was just beginning her political tyranny, starting with impoverishing school children by taking away their milk, and would later go on to persecute the working class as Prime Minister.

Mike Yarwood was the big star on TV, even though his impersonations were really not up to much.

His only impersonations we could understand were Ted Heath and Harold Wilson, because everyone could do them.

It didn’t matter if it was Barbara Woodhouse or Richard Nixon, they all sounded the same.

His singing impersonations left a lot to be desired.

He would let us know the artist he was impersonating because we didn’t have a clue who he was doing.

He would then finish off with “And now me”.

The times themselves were good, even if all the impressions were not.

Ged Taylor

