The Lodge, in Buckshaw Village, celebrates good report from CQC

The Lodge, within Buckshaw Retirement Village, has been awarded a Good rating by Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Particular recognition was given to the activities coordinator, who was praised for the wide range of organised activities there.

Lisa Barnes, divisional director at Buckshaw Retirement Village, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the dedication and hard work of all our staff.

“They have embraced changes and quality improvements, providing a happy, caring service to all our residents.”

