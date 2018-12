Participants had rehearsed a host of popular festive and non-festive songs, to be performed at the concert.

Sandra Hale, marketing co-ordinator for The Red Rosettes Chorus, says: “We performed a variety of festive songs A cappella, including The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and with the new Mary Poppins film coming out, we did Feed The Birds. We had a few children attend and they did a solo within that song. There was also some dance moved, which everyone enjoyed learning.”



The Red Rosettes Festive Concert at Leyland Methodist Junior School jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Red Rosettes Festive Concert at Leyland Methodist Junior School jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Red Rosettes Festive Concert at Leyland Methodist Junior School jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Red Rosettes Festive Concert at Leyland Methodist Junior School jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more