The Solid Gold Rock ’n Roll show: Marty Wilde brings his tour to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

He is known as the Father of British Rock ’n Roll, and an icon in every sense of the word.

Now, celebrating his 80th birthday year, Marty Wilde is set to embark on a major nationwide birthday tour, which will also feature fellow original stars of the first wave of British Rock music: Mike Berry, Eden Kane, and very special guest, ‘Little Miss Sixties’ Nancy Ann Lee.

The Solid Gold Rock ’n Roll show looks back upon an era of music that’s reverberations are felt even today, half a century on.

And the show rolls into Blackpool at The Grand on May 19.

Marty’s love for music and live performance is still as fresh as ever.

Having been spotted performing at London’s legendary Condor Club in 1957, Marty proved he was Born to Rock ‘n’ Roll with a string of Top five hits in the coming years as a teenage star, including Donna, Sea of Love, and A Teenager in Love.

Marty also cemented his longevity as a popular music icon with his prodigious songwriting for other artists, which included a string of hits such as Ice In The Sun for Status Quo and Kids In America for his daughter, Kim.

Last year, in recognition of an incredible feat of 60 years’ commitment to British music, Marty received an MBE at Buckingham Palace, presented to him by HRH The Queen.

Also on the bill, Mike Berry is known just as well for his music as he is for his TV work. A long-time collaborator of producer Joe Meek, he enjoyed a string of hits in the 60s including Don’t You Think It’s Time, and The Sunshine Of Your Smile.

He also had hits with his group The Outlaws including A Tribute To Buddy Holly. His TV work included the iconic BBC series Are You Being Served.

Eden Kane, the older brother of musicians Peter Starstedt and Clive Sarstedt, had success in the early 1960s with I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You and Boys Cry, before moving to the United States, where he began an acting career.

A breakout role in three Star Trek series (Voyager, Next Generation and New Enterprise) saw him cement his ongoing popularity.