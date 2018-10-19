The Urban Voodoo Machine brings the blues to South Shore’s Waterloo Music Bar

South Shore’s Waterloo Music Bar is set to push the boundaries of popular entertainment to the very limit with a night of music which promises a ‘tantalising glimpse of the dark underbelly of human nature’.

London-based band The Urban Voodoo Machine will bring the blues to the venue, on Waterloo Road, on December 13.

The ensemble combines a range of musical, theatrical and creative media to create a mind-bending and immersive show.

Their live experience promises to be “part fringe theatre, part circus, part underground alternative cabaret straight out of 1940s Berlin and part shameless burlesque with strong echoes of a Victorian freak show”.

With their darkly comic characterisations, costumes and make-up, they draw their audience into a disturbing world where the rules are twisted and the boundaries of morality become blurred.

Music played on the night will range from drunken bar room blues and New Orleans jazz to alternative country, honky tonk and vaudeville, held together by gravelly vocals described as a cross between Tom Waits and Nick Cave at their most sordidly vitriolic best.