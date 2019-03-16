These are the flood warnings in place across Lancashire as rain set to continue

As heavy rain continues to fall across Lancashire, a series of flood warnings and alerts have been issued.

Higher level flood warnings - which advise people to take immediate action - are in place in around Preston, Colne and Barnoldswick.

Heavy rain across Lancashire has led to fears of flooding

Flood alerts, which advise people in the area to be prepared, have been issued in other areas of the county, including along the Wyre, Ribble, Brock, Lune and Calder rivers.

It comes as the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain in parts of Lancashire over the weekend, as heavy downpours look to continue.